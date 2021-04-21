CONTRACOIN Price Reaches $0.0912 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 70.1% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $19,333.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00126714 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

