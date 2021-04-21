Contrasting salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

This table compares Resonate Blends and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends -207.51% N/A -2,122.92% salesforce.com 17.53% 6.63% 4.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Resonate Blends and salesforce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A salesforce.com 1 8 25 3 2.81

salesforce.com has a consensus target price of $270.15, indicating a potential upside of 17.95%. Given salesforce.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of salesforce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Resonate Blends has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resonate Blends and salesforce.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $1.05 million 17.30 -$3.67 million N/A N/A salesforce.com $17.10 billion 12.36 $126.00 million $1.02 224.96

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Resonate Blends on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Customer 360 Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; MuleSoft Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Tableau and Einstein Analytics, provides analytical technology to customers. Additionally, the company offers various solutions for financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, and philanthropy. The company also provides professional services and education services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. Salesforce and Siemens has a strategic partnership. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.