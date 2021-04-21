CONX Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 28th

CONX’s (OTCMKTS:CONXU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 28th. CONX had issued 75,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CONX’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. CONX has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONXU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

