Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. Copa has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Copa will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Copa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

