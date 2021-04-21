Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 368,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,203. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.