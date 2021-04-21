Cordant Inc. Acquires 6,492 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 4.7% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.66. 149,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,838. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

