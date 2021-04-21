Cordant Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. 904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

