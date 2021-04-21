Cordant Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 138.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. 655,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,107,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

