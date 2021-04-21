Cordant Inc. Purchases 1,922 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. 1,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,640. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55.

