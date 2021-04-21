CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of CoreCivic worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CXW. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 112,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CXW opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

