CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $127.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.99.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,061,822.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

