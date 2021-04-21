CorionX (CORX) Tops One Day Volume of $211,444.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CorionX has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a total market cap of $907,497.19 and $211,444.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.00671432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.82 or 0.06940763 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,130,483 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.