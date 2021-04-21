Cornerstone Building Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,851 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,481 call options.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,881,833 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,175,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after purchasing an additional 381,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 623,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 299,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CNR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

