Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Robert P. France Sells 2,442 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 150,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,822,312. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 230.55, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

