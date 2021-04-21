Cortex Reaches Market Cap of $98.15 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Cortex has a total market cap of $98.15 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00095167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.57 or 0.00683449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.63 or 0.07375878 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.