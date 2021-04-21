CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $111,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,524,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $116,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $309,930.00.

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $118.03. 66,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,226. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $119.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

