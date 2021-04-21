CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $426,686.40 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $426,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,402,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total value of $992,091.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.

CorVel stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.03. 66,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,226. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CorVel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CorVel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

