CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $992,091.10 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,470 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.13, for a total value of $992,091.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,527,465 shares in the company, valued at $764,561,975.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,808 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $426,686.40.

On Friday, April 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $425,590.98.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,582 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $613,573.44.

On Monday, March 29th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $147,123.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $678,213.90.

CRVL traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.03. The stock had a trading volume of 66,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,226. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.87.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

