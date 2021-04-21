Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 149,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 3,676 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,894 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.8% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.64. 22,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

