Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,603 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $2,462,305.23.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00.

Shares of COUP traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.93. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.88 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

