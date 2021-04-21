Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,219. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.74. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $358.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Truist began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

