Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

ULTA stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.43. 5,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,582. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

