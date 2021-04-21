Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 15,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Netflix by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $40.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.80. The stock had a trading volume of 453,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

