Covenant Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,280,000.

Shares of BFAM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.47. 1,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,780. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

