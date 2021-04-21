Covenant Asset Management LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,450,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,944,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

NYSE HLT traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $123.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,736. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of -105.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.06. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $129.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

