Covenant Asset Management LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,209. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

