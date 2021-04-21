Covenant Asset Management LLC Invests $3.64 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. Repligen comprises approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.61. 1,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,275. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 260.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.43. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

