Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $548.31. 9,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.57 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

