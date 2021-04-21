Covenant Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,074 shares of company stock worth $241,921,889 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

NYSE MA traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $382.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,947. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.61. The firm has a market cap of $379.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

