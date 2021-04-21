Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 213 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BLK stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $805.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $705.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

