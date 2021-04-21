Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 57.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $252.55. 8,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

