Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,351 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 488,012 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,167. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

