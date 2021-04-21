Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,991 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises about 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $168.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,852. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

