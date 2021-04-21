Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

The Boeing stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.56. 261,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,948,307. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.