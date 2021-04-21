Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $513.68. 20,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,176. The company has a market cap of $245.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.81 and a 200-day moving average of $478.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $325.21 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.