Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 21,527 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,527 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Visa by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

NYSE:V traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.23. 64,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,662,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.80. The company has a market cap of $441.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.15 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

