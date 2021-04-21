Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 962,260 shares of company stock valued at $226,010,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.80. 106,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,846,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.90, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

