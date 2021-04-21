COVIR.IO (CVR) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.64 Million

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and $1.04 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $106.10 or 0.00191168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00275465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $562.85 or 0.01014170 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.23 or 0.00663501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,269.31 or 0.99586515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

