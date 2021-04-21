Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covivio in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSEFF remained flat at $$91.30 during trading on Wednesday. Covivio has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $93.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.52.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

