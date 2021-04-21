Cowen Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $40.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,561 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

