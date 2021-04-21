CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.58

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.58 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get CRA International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $589.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CRA International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.