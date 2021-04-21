CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.58

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.58 and last traded at $77.13, with a volume of 592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

CRAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $589.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CRA International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

