Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given “Neutral” Rating at CL King

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by CL King in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

CBRL stock opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $77.05 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

