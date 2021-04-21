Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 44.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $58,232.89 and $107.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded down 46% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,783.79 or 0.99956236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.28 or 0.00556209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.50 or 0.00989644 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.00382214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00145648 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004250 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

