Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Shares Down 1.6%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 212,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 695,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Creative Realities stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Creative Realities worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

