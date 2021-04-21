Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $137.00 target price on the bank’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAP. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

BAP stock opened at $127.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.19.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,423,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Credicorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

