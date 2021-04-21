Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $80.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $80.00 target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

INTC opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

