Credit Suisse Group Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $400.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.32.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.69. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

