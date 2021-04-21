Credit Suisse Group Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $400.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.32.
Shares of NYSE GS opened at $330.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.69. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
