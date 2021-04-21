Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 498,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,764. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

