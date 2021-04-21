Credits (CS) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.18 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Credits has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $971,257.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000867 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

